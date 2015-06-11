Iceland Glacier Hosts Rave

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ari Shapiro. What is Iceland? Natural beauty, think glaciers and the midnight sun, "Bonkers" music, think Bjork and Sigur Ros. Now like the delicious mash-up of chocolate and peanut butter in a Reese's Cup, the two are coming together. It's an ice rave, a dance party deep inside one of the largest glaciers in Europe. But you can't dance until sunrise because in Iceland this time of year, the sun never goes away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.