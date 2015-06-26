© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Italian Man, 91, Graduates Middle School

Published June 26, 2015 at 6:20 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Italian man has taken the term nontraditional student to the extreme. At age 91, Nicola Torello has finished middle school. An Italian news website reports the former tailor worked really hard to prepare. There was a math exam, an English-speaking test, essays. He wrote one about his military service in Greece during World War II. Torello's four children and six grandchildren helped celebrate. Now he plans to go on to high school, and he wants to learn how to use a computer. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

