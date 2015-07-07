Man Re-Enacts Scene From Pixar's 'Up'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A Canadian man has re-enacted the most famous scene in the Pixar movie "Up." Daniel Boria took flight in a lawn chair attached to 120 helium balloons. He planned to parachute into a Calgary rodeo to publicize his cleaning products business. But as his balloon chair kept climbing into the clouds and began bouncing around, he got scared and jumped, skydiving down to earth miles from his destination. His chair crash-landed a few miles away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.