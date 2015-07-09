Low-Cost Russian Airline Bans Chewing Gum

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a request. If you ever hear a host on air from this studio chewing gum, let me know. I'm talking to you, All Things Considered. Gum would be a bad thing with all these microphones and expensive equipment. The Russian airline Pobeda has also just banned gum on all its flights. The company claims it costs hundreds of dollars to scrape off a dry piece of gum. Passengers are not thrilled with this. One wondered on Twitter if they're going to start scanning for gum at the airport security lines. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.