World

Scamming The Bereaved: A Grim Side Business In Syrian Death

By Deborah Amos
Published July 19, 2015 at 6:43 AM CDT

How much does hope cost? For many Syrian families the price was counted in tens of thousands of dollars — which many were willing to pay for signs that a missing friend or relative was still alive in Syria's vast prison system.

A trove of pictures from a Syrian police defector proved otherwise. There are 11,000 victims, documented in high resolution, the bodies carefully cataloged with coded numbers inked on every corpse.

The revelations have disrupted a widespread business in Syria — one that tells a disturbing story about a society at war.

It was a business I kept hearing about on trips to southern Turkey. Syrians told me stories about security police who offered scraps of information about the missing ... for a price.

Families paid to find out where someone was held, for extra food, for better treatment — for prisoners who were already dead.

Click the audio link above to hear more about extortion and war brokers; see below for more information on the photos that revealed this fraud.

Deborah Amos
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
