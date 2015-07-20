© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

A Near Miss For A Surfer In South Africa

Published July 20, 2015 at 4:16 AM CDT

Mick Fanning had no idea he'd be going head-to-head with a shark Sunday in a South African surfing contest.

Video shows Fanning paddling out when a fin surfaces behind him.

There's a tug, and he falls into the swirling water scrambling for his board.

Luckily, the shark only bit off the board's leash, which was tied to Fanning's ankle.

Fanning told reporters: "I just saw fins. I was waiting for teeth, and I punched the shark in the back."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

World