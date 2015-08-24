© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Slow TV Takes An Interest In A Tasty Delicacy

Published August 24, 2015 at 5:12 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a quick update on slow TV. Norway is a world leader, broadcasting knitting marathons and also 100 hours of chess, then a full 24 hours of sheep birthing. Now they've taken it to a new level. A Norwegian food maker is live streaming the creation of traditional caviar, cod roe, aging in barrels, quietly, in a room for 7,392 hours - super slow TV. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

