Slow TV Takes An Interest In A Tasty Delicacy

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a quick update on slow TV. Norway is a world leader, broadcasting knitting marathons and also 100 hours of chess, then a full 24 hours of sheep birthing. Now they've taken it to a new level. A Norwegian food maker is live streaming the creation of traditional caviar, cod roe, aging in barrels, quietly, in a room for 7,392 hours - super slow TV.