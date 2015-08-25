Chinese Woman Circumvents Air Safety Rules Regarding Liquid

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Chinese woman found a solution to the demands of airport security. She was not allowed to carry on a lot of liquid. That meant security refused her permission to bring her bottle of European cognac. Unwilling to drop it into the trash, she simply drank it all. She still did not get the cognac on the plane because police decided she was too inebriated to board. Given China's stock market dive in recent days, it may have all been for the best. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.