Finnish City Offers Welcome Box To New University Students

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. For decades, Finland's government has sent expectant mothers a box of baby supplies. Then, the box traditionally becomes the newborn's first bed. One university city in Finland is now extending the tradition to college kids there. They're called survival packs. Inside is a bus pass, bed sheets, socks and a pack of dried porridge - sounds like baby stuff. A local paper suggests including bike locks and fizzy orange pop to cure hangovers.