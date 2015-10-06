© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Russian Warplane Incursions In Turkey Are 'Unacceptable,' NATO Chief Says

By Bill Chappell
Published October 6, 2015 at 7:26 AM CDT
"This is unacceptable." That's what NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had to say about Russian military aircraft violating Turkey's airspace twice this weekend. Stoltenberg also has said he doubts Russia's explanation that it was an accident.

At issue most recently is the Turkish military's allegation that on Sunday, "a MiG-29 plane of unidentified nationality for five minutes and 40 seconds kept two Turkish F-16 planes on its radar as potential targets," reports the Russian news agency Tass.

Turkey's foreign minister says his country has now twice summoned Russia's ambassador to protest the incursions — one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Stoltenberg said he has convened a special meeting over the airspace violations, and that NATO is in "strong solidarity with Turkey."

"I'm also concerned that Russia is not targeting ISIL," Stoltenberg said, "but instead attacking the Syrian opposition and civilians."

The Russian naval ship Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey to the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. The memorial on the mountain commemorates the World War I Gallipoli campaign, with a sign citing a Turkish poem: "Stop passenger. The land you come upon without knowing is the place an era had ceased." Russia began launching military operations in Syria last Wednesday.
When Russia began its airstrikes and patrols to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last week, the country was quickly criticized for targeting positions held by U.S.-supported rebels rather than those of the so-called Islamic State.

"A Turkish official says Russia's air campaign in Syria could cause up to a million more refugees to flee to Turkey," NPR's Peter Kenyon reports, citing a statement from Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus, who said Russia's entry into the conflict could shift the balance of power in Syrian cities.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

