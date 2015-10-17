Bargain Pizza? Call The Finnish Police

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

So I was working a day shift in Helsinki when I got a call about a guy trying to sell a pepperoni pie for just a fiver. Police in Finland are asking people to call the cops if they find somebody trying to sell pizza for under six euros, or about $6.81 U.S. currency. What do you tell the police? Officers, come quick. I've just seen a man ring up a mozzarella and garlic for just $5.50. ULA, Finland's national broadcast network, quotes police officials as saying there's no way a legitimate establishment can offer pizza for less than six euros. Police are concerned that any pizza vendor who offers a bargain rate pizza might somehow be evading Finnish taxes, which a Finnish government website says are 14 percent for, quote, "foodstuffs, restaurant and catering services and animal feed," meaning, I suppose, that not even cows in Finland can get a pizza for under six euro.