French Officials Say Death Toll In Paris Attacks Could Exceed 120

MCEVERS: And Parisians will soon be waking up to stark headlines and photographs of devastating scenes and also to a lot of questions. Again, Paris is in lockdown tonight after a series of bombings and gun attacks that killed more than one hundred people at six separate scenes, including a Cambodian restaurant, a soccer stadium and a concert hall.

CORNISH: French President Francois Hollande declared a national emergency and ordered restrictions at the French border. Here in the U.S., the World Trade Center is lit blue, white and red in solidarity with the people of France. Now, NPR will continue to cover this story and bring you new information as we learn it every hour and also tomorrow morning on Weekend Edition.

