PHOTOS: The World Responds To The Paris Attacks

A coordinated terrorist attack hit Paris Friday night, killing more than 120 people, injuring hundreds more — and sending shock waves of grief, fear and anger across France.

The attacks struck multiple sites across the city simultaneously — explosions outside the national stadium, a hostage situation in a crowded concert hall, a barrage of gunfire at multiple cafes and restaurants. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which French president Francois Hollande called "an act of war."

As Paris went into lockdown and French investigators sought the attackers, the French were not alone in their grief: around the world, cities and individuals expressed their sympathy and solidarity.

From Brazil to Iran, from Sweden to Ramallah, here are 33 images of the world reaction:

/ Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images / Hundreds of members of the French community and supporters take part in the "March of Defiance" in Cape Town, South Africa.

Miso Lisanin / Xinhua/Landov / People take part in an anti-terrorism protest in Zagreb, Croatia.

/ Guiseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images / People walk past street placards reading "I am Paris" at the Darsena canal in Milan, Italy.

/ EPA/Landov / In Tehran, Iranians place flowers and light candles in front of France's embassy.

/ Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images / The Metropolitan Opera and Orchestra performs the French National Anthem during the matinee performance of Puccini's <em>Tosca</em>, in New York.