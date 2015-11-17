Fatal Explosion Rocks City Of Yola In Nigeria

A suicide bombing reportedly killed 32 people and wounded 80 others at a market in northeastern Nigeria.

A Reuters report cited both the Red Cross and National Emergency Management Agency. The news service said there had been no claim of responsibility but said "the blast bore the hallmarks of militant Islamist group Boko Haram."

The Associated Press reported that the bomb "breaks a three-week hiatus in bombings after a string of suicide attacks culminated in twin explosions in mosques in two northeastern cities that killed 42 people and wounded more than 100 on Oct. 23."

In the latest attack, the AP added, "Most victims were vendors and passersby, said Deputy Superintendent Othman Abubakar, the police spokesman for Adamawa state."

