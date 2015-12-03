Britain's Newest National Park Struggles To Stay On The Map

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Britain's newest national park, the South Downs, is struggling to stay on the map. The park has now disappeared from Google's online maps four times. Other parks are on the maps. Here's what the park directors want for Christmas - peace on Earth, and will Google maps please reinstate the South Downs National Park? Otherwise, how will the millennials ever find it? You're listening to NPR's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.