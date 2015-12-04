© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Winston Churchill Was A Great Statesman But Apparently A Bad Customer

Published December 4, 2015 at 4:25 AM CST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. So, Winston Churchill, a great statesman but apparently a credit risk, the archives of London tailor Henry Poole and Company reveal Churchill racked up an $18,000 tab. He was so offended to get a bill that, says Poole's, he never forgave us. His last order repairs to a yachting cap. Don't think they're going to get paid, that ship has sailed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World