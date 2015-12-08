Eagles Of Death Metal Returns To Paris; Shares Stage With U2

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now let's listen to a concert that was no ordinary concert. There is a backstory to the music.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Three weeks ago at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, the American band Eagles of Death Metal were playing. Gunmen walked into their concert and killed 89 people.

INSKEEP: And then last night, at a different arena in the French capital, U2 performed, and they invited the Eagles of Death Metal onstage. HBO broadcast the concert.

(SOUNDBITE OF HBO BROADCAST)

U2: These are our brothers, our fellow troubadours. They were robbed of their stage three weeks ago. And we would like to offer them ours tonight.

(APPLAUSE)

U2: Would you welcome the Eagles of Death Metal?

U2 AND EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: (Singing) The people have the power...

GREENE: Now in Paris after the attacks, people told us they would keep going to stadiums, to cafes and to concerts. And maybe it's fitting that the two bands last night did Patti Smith's anthem, "People Have The Power."

(SOUNDBITE OF HBO BROADCAST)

U2 AND EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: Vengeful aspects became suspect, and bending low as if to hear, and the armies ceased advancing, because the people had their ear, and the shepherds...