Moscow To Install Wi-FI In Its Cemeteries

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Russia, the government does control the flow of information. The Kremlin has quite a propaganda machine. But it's also easy to access the Internet even after you're dead.

Officials in Moscow announced they are installing Wi-Fi in the city's cemeteries. OK, it's for the living. The first graveyards to be wired have some pretty famous residents, and visitors will be able to read about the people buried there. But the city says they do plan to add Wi-Fi to all cemeteries in the city of Moscow very soon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.