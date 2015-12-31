Munich Police Warn Of Impending Terrorist Attack, Clear 2 Rail Stations

Munich police say they have credible information about an impending terrorist attack and have evacuated two railway stations, NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson reports.

The warning, posted on the official Munich Police Twitter account, also advised people to avoid gathering at the central train station or at Pasing train station.

There is the danger of an attack in the area of munich, please keep away from crowds, avoid the central station and the rail station pasing. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) December 31, 2015

Soraya says no trains are being allowed to approach the two stations.

This comes during New Year's Eve celebrations. The police gave this warning less than an hour before midnight Munich local time.

