Moka Pot Replica Holds Ashes Of Italy's Coffee King

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Family and friends said goodbye to Italy's coffee king this week. Seventy years ago, Renato Bialetti took the little eight-sided espresso pod his father invented and turned it into a worldwide hit with hundreds of millions sold. The Moka pot bears Bialetti's image, a small Italian man with a big mustache. Now he's been buried in that famous espresso pot. A large replica served as an urn and Bialetti's final resting place. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.