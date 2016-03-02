Tennis Tournament In Brazil Tries Out Ball Dogs

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You might remember the stray dogs who were uninvited guests at the Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Well, this is kind of the opposite. It happened at a tennis tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Four local shelter dogs were trained to be ball dogs fetching errant shots during an exhibition match. The idea was to promote pet adoption. Video shows the dogs fitted with orange bandannas were great at retrieving the balls; giving those balls back, well, as you can imagine, not so much.