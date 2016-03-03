Tone Of U.S. Presidential Elections Is Bothersome, Many Mexicans Say

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Not sure how closely you've been following this campaign, but turns out it's not just Americans. Many around the world are watching. And this morning, we've been listening to voices from abroad. Here's NPR's Carrie Kahn in Mexico City.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Many Mexicans are upset with the current tone of the presidential campaign north of the border, especially the comments of Republican front-runner Donald Trump. They've written satirical songs mocking him and whacked at Trump look-alike pinatas. Two former presidents took swipes at his pledge to build a border wall and send Mexico the bill. One even dropped an F-bomb during a taped interview. Even Mexico's top diplomat last week chimed in, calling Trump's proposals ignorant and racist.

In a quiet downtown Mexico City neighborhood, 23-year-old student Daniel Sanchez says he feels the same.

DANIEL SANCHEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: "What comes out of his mouth is foolish," says Sanchez, who has a brother who lives and works in the U.S.

SANCHEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: "My brother is sending money back home like crazy," says Sanchez, "because the economy here is so bad."

Fifty-seven-year-old construction engineer Gustavo Vargas says he worries if Trump is elected, things will just get worse. He hopes Hillary Clinton wins.

GUSTAVO VARGAS: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: "She's a Democrat," he says, "and they have always been kinder to Latin America - or at least treated us more as equals than the Republicans," he adds.

VARGAS: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: "Trump has already threatened us a few times, and he's not even president yet. Just think how it will be if he wins," says Vargas. President Enrique Pena Nieto's spokesman said this week that Mexico is ready to go on the offense. It will start promoting Mexico's important role to the American economy and people through its more than 50 U.S. consulates. Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Mexico City. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.