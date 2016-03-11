© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WATCH: Shadow Of The Moon Crosses Earth During Solar Eclipse

By Camila Domonoske
Published March 11, 2016 at 11:41 AM CST

On March 9, a total solar eclipse was perfectly visible in Indonesia. Alaska, Hawaii, parts of southeast Asia and some of Australia got a partial view.

The rest of us, alas, were out of luck.

But now you can enjoy the view from another angle — the solar eclipse as seen from space.

The Himawari geostationary satellites, operated by Japan's meteorological agency, captured the sight of the moon's shadow traveling across the Earth. Yasuhiko Sumida, a scientist visiting the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, stitched them together into the video above.

It was shared on the CIMSS Satellite Blog.

NASA satellites caught a glimpse of the moon shadow, too: The Deep Space Climate Observatory released the gif below.

NASA says this animation was "assembled from 13 images acquired by NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), a four-megapixel charge-coupled device (CCD) and Cassegrain telescope on the DSCOVR satellite."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

