Doublecheck Your Locale Before You Check-In Your Location

By Steve Inskeep
Published March 21, 2016 at 4:04 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Romania got a moment of fame. Rap star Snoop Dogg was in Bogota, Colombia and mistakenly entered his location on social media as Bogota, Romania, which caused excitement. The tiny town's mayor invited him for cabbage stew. Our friends at Vice sent a reporter to check out the town, finding scenic views and people growing hemp. Snoop Dogg later said he Steve Harveyed (ph) his location but that he'll visit Romania soon. From Washington, Neb., it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
