Brussels Attacks Highlight Breakdown In Belgian Intelligence

By Dina Temple-Raston
Published March 23, 2016 at 3:24 PM CDT

Belgium sends more Western fighters to Syria than anywhere else in the world. A now-banned group called Shariah4Belgium was instrumental in getting nearly 80 people to Syria to join the fight. The problem now is that some 120 of those people have returned to Belgium, radicalized and with battlefield experience. The country has neither the manpower nor the intelligence capability to keep track of them all.

