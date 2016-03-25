Tourists May Be Unable To Resist Urge To Stop At South Pacific Village

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of a village that is now flush with amenities. It's located on an island in the South Pacific. The village, Paunangisu, had a problem. Tourists just wouldn't visit. Their buses just drove by, but that's before the village built the best public toilet in the South Pacific - at least that's what the roadside billboard proclaims. Their logic - everyone likes a nice restroom. The toilet even has a website with a slogan that reads it's the place to go when you need to go. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.