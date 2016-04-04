© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Italian Town Celebrates Birth Of First Baby In 28 Years

Published April 4, 2016 at 6:02 AM CDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly delivering sweet news from the northern Italian mountain town Ostana, where they are welcoming the first baby in 28 years. Ostana had a population of 84, until now. Baby Pablo makes 85. The newspaper La Stampa says Ostana is celebrating his birth with a party, we assume with prosecco. And they've planted a model stork at the entrance to the town holding a small blue bundle. Congratulazioni. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World