Go Ahead, Call A Random Swede

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The tourist board of Sweden has set up a special phone number. You call that number, and you are connected to someone in Sweden - almost anyone.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: You will soon be connected to a random Swede.

EMIL: Hello?

INSKEEP: We tried, and we reached Emil (ph), a 28-year-old with three kids.

EMIL: Welcome to Sweden.

INSKEEP: He says he signed up to practice his English.

EMIL: I hope you have a great day.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.