Chinese University Incentivizes Students To Be Polite

Published May 10, 2016 at 5:00 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, you're working really hard today. And I'm not just saying that to be nice. I'd actually like some money. That's essentially how things are going at China's Anhui Normal University. As part of a campuswide effort to teach basic etiquette, students have been told if they are nice to staff at the cafeteria - saying hello, please, thank you or you've worked hard - they get 50 percent off their meal. No word on whether they'll be charged double for being total jerks. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

