Lucky Winner Will Get To Stay At Eiffel Tower Apartment

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly. A vacation home rental company is running a competition for a chance to stay in an apartment in Paris on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower. This is during the European soccer championship in France. To win, you have to answer this question, what would you do if the Eiffel Tower apartment was all yours for the night? Here's my idea, NPR Paris bureau. Hey, Eleanor Beardsley, what do you say? I'll flip you for it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.