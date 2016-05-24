© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

To Hear Kids Tell It, Getting Older Is A Real Pain

Published May 24, 2016 at 6:19 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Remember being a kid? You ever think about getting old? Like, maybe even turning 40? Well, a British film director recently ran across a book called "Happy Birthday, You Old Wreck." The premise - children imagine what it feels like to be 40. And their predictions - not pretty. Your legs begin to ache and you feel you'll collapse, writes 8-year-old Patrick. One other kid just wrote I'll die soon. Thanks. This is great, given the particular birthday I just celebrated. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World