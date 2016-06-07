Afghan Journalist Zabihullah Tamanna Buried In Kabul

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Friends, family and fellow journalists gathered in Kabul, Afghanistan, today to lay to rest Zabihullah Tamanna. He was killed on Sunday while working for NPR as an interpreter. The Afghan army convoy he was traveling with came under fire from the Taliban. NPR photographer David Gilkey was also killed in the attack.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Zabihullah Tamanna went by Zabi. He was 38 years old and an experienced journalist who freelanced for organizations in and outside Afghanistan. He is survived by his wife and three children. His 10-year-old son, Mustafa, told the Reuters News Agency that he couldn't believe it when he heard his father was dead.

SHAPIRO: He was like an angel for me, his son said. I feel huge pain. I feel like I'm on fire. Mohammed Yousef, Zabi's brother-in-law, condemned the Taliban's attack. He told Reuters this is not Islam.

SIEGEL: NPR also spoke to Zabi's widow, Fawzia, by phone today. She said this to us. Please tell the world he was the finest man. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.