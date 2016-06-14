How Much Should We Ask Of Government Officials?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. How much should we ask of our government officials? Well, the Indian minister of external affairs has drawn the line at advice on broken refrigerators. When a user complained that Samsung had sold him a defective fridge, the typically media-savvy minister tweeted back, (reading) brother, I cannot help you in matters of a refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress.

Her tweet has gone viral. Some have praised her for her cool response. Another suggested she might need to take it up with South Korea.