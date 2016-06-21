U.K. Brewery's Pale Ale Trio Reflects Voter 'Brexit' Sentiments

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK, let's look at this Brexit question from a different perspective, beer. Among the British business people weighing the potential outcome of Thursday's referendum is Sue Cooper.

SUE COOPER: We're facing what will be a monumental decision on the 23 of June.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Cooper owns a micro-brewery in West Yorkshire. It's called Little Valley Brewery. In anticipation of Thursday's vote, she has brewed a trio of pale ales to reflect the different voter sentiments.

COOPER: We have the In beer. And that beer is strongly influenced by the continental approach, a little bit more fruity, more open, whereas the Out beer has strong hints of Euroscepticism. A bit more of a bitter finish, let's just say. And then the third one is our I Don't Know. It's the I Don't Know beer. And that beer is much more mellow, takes a little bit more time, you know, sort of coming into its own.

GREENE: The I Don't Know beer. OK, Cooper says she, herself will vote to stay in the European Union and not just because she needs Europe as an export market for her beer.

COOPER: As long as I've been alive - I'm 49 now - I've lived as a British citizen but as part of the European Union. And of course, I'm very proud to be British. I also feel as though I can say that I'm proud to be European too. The fact that we're open to other communities and other cultures is good. It's an outward-looking approach.

MARTIN: That's micro-brewer Sue Cooper, ahead of Thursday's referendum. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.