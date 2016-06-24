How Are Health Workers Putting An End To Guinea Worms?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour Episode Nudge

Professor Richard Thaler returns to the show to talk about how a nudge has essentially eradicated guinea worm disease in Africa.

About Richard Thaler

Thaler studies behavioral economics and finance as well as the psychology of decision-making.

Thaler's 2008 bestseller, Nudge, (co-written with Cass Sunstein) explores how concepts of behavioral economics are used to tackle many of society's major problems.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.