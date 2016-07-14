Greek Officials Enlist Dogs To Sniff Out Tax Dodgers

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. After a series of bailouts and bank runs, Greeks are believed to be hoarding billions of euros and avoiding taxes. So Greece is trying something new. The finance ministry is recruiting dogs to sniff out tax dodgers trying to spirit money out of the country. The dogs will be trained to smell cash. Greek authorities favor German Shepherds and Labradors, but no pedigree is required, just a nose for money. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.