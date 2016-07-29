© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Will This 'David' Go Under Cover?

Published July 29, 2016 at 4:35 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. An important vote is expected soon in Russia, where St. Petersburg residents will decide on dressing a statue. The 16-foot replica of Michelangelo's David prompted one local woman to complain that the giant naked statue spoils the city's historic appearance and warps children's souls. In response, the city announced a Dress David initiative. Residents will vote on clothing for the statue next month. One option on the ballot - keep him as he is. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

