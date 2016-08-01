© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Norway Considers Making Finland Taller For Its Birthday

Published August 1, 2016 at 5:51 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Finland turns 100 this year. And what better gift than a mountain? Finland has thousands of lakes, but it's very flat. So it could really use a mountain. And now its mountainous neighbor Norway is considering giving it a precious arctic mountain peak. The peak is on Mount Halti, which begins in Finland, but over the border in Norway is where the peak is.

So far, Norway is just thinking about it. But the Finns have been cheering it on. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World