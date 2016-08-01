Norway Considers Making Finland Taller For Its Birthday

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Finland turns 100 this year. And what better gift than a mountain? Finland has thousands of lakes, but it's very flat. So it could really use a mountain. And now its mountainous neighbor Norway is considering giving it a precious arctic mountain peak. The peak is on Mount Halti, which begins in Finland, but over the border in Norway is where the peak is.

So far, Norway is just thinking about it. But the Finns have been cheering it on.