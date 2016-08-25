Eureka! Chunk Of Gold Discovered; Fisherman Finds Huge Pearl

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In Victoria, Australia, a man really did hit pay dirt. After digging down just a foot, this modern-day prospector found what he thought was junk but turned out to be a 9-pound chunk of gold - eureka. Over in the Philippines, a man wasn't so quick to publicize his find. The fisherman found a 75-pound pearl 10 years ago. He was keeping it for good luck before he realized his city would pay him a reward. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.