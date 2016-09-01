© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

Sri Lanka Police Arrest Teenager For Hacking President's Website

Published September 1, 2016 at 6:11 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The U.S. election campaign has already featured online hacking. Sri Lanka has political hacking, too. And unlike the United States, it caught the culprit. Sri Lanka's Daily News reports police arrested a 17-year-old. The student allegedly took down the website of the country's president. The home page was replaced by a demand that the president postpone advanced-level school examinations or else resign. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

