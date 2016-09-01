Sri Lanka Police Arrest Teenager For Hacking President's Website

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The U.S. election campaign has already featured online hacking. Sri Lanka has political hacking, too. And unlike the United States, it caught the culprit. Sri Lanka's Daily News reports police arrested a 17-year-old. The student allegedly took down the website of the country's president. The home page was replaced by a demand that the president postpone advanced-level school examinations or else resign. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.