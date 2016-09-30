Job Filled. Swiss Locale Needed A Hermit

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In a world defined by Facebook, Skype, constant contact with others, the life of a hermit has a certain charm, especially if the locale is an isolated but exquisite green gorge in Switzerland. The job was open, a position dating back to the 15th century, paying $24,000 a year. The new hire? A spiritual man with a long, white beard and a kindly face. A previous hermit quit, saying too many tourists wanted to chat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.