In Chechnya, Take Care How You Dance At Weddings

(SOUNDBITE OF ICE CUBE SONG, "CHECK YO SELF")

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Authorities in Chechnya are advising that you better check yourself before you wreck yourself. OK, not their exactly words, but Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian province, has set up wedding vice squads aimed at cutting down on drunkenness and, quote, "incorrect dance moves." Also on the no-no list - firing a weapon, presumably in celebration. This is all part of a wider crackdown on public behavior. No word on where Kadyrov stands on the running man dance.