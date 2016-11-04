How Can We Solve Democracy's Problems?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episodeDemocracy On Trial

About Jonathan Tepperman's TED Talk

After immersing himself in the politics of Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, and many other countries, Jonathan Tepperman emerges with an optimistic view: democracy is remarkably pliant — and resilient.

About Jonathan Tepperman

Jonathan Tepperman is the managing editor of Foreign Affairs. Tepperman's new book is called The Fix: How Nations Survive and Thrive in a World in Decline.It explores ten of the world's more pervasive and seemingly intractable challenges and shows that, contrary to general consensus, each has a solution.

