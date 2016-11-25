A British Grocery Chain Faces A Lawsuit By Iceland

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A British grocery chain faces a lawsuit. The store called Iceland is challenged over the trademark for its name by the country of Iceland. Iceland-the-store registered its name across Europe and blocked companies from Iceland-the-country from including Iceland in their names, which is why Iceland the country is suing. It says the overly broad trademark prevents Icelandic firms from identifying themselves properly. Guess it's time for us to challenge that MORNING-EDITION-blend coffee. It's MORNING EDITION.