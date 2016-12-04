Gunman In Finland Kills Local Politician, 2 Others With Rifle Outside Restaurant

A gunman in southeastern Finland shot dead three women, including a local politician, outside a restaurant around midnight local time using a rifle, according to police on Sunday.

The shooting took place in Imatra, about a three hours drive east of Helsinki, Finland's capitol.

Police detained a 23-year-old man who did not resist arrest. According to The Guardian the man had a criminal record, though neither his name nor any details of his criminal history were provided.

The Guardian also named one of the victims as Tiina Wilen-Jappinen, the chairwoman of Imatra's council.

The other victims were journalists according to reports. Their names were not immediately known.

According to the Associated Press, all three victims were shot multiple times in the head and torso. And no motive was immediately known. The AP adds:

"In Finland, a country of 5.4 million people with strong hunting traditions, there are 650,000 officially recognized gun owners although homicides with guns are unusual. But after two fatal school shootings early this decade, gun laws have been tightened."

