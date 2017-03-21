Why Play Curling When You Can Play Extreme Curling?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with extreme curling, you know, the Olympic sport where players slide stones across the ice. Some find it oddly compelling, others compellingly odd. But it's hard to be bored by the version in Russia's Ural Mountains. Instead of sliding stones, they slide cars on the ice in a tournament sponsored by an auto insurance firm.

Auto insurance.

Auto insurance.

INSKEEP: Yeah, the insurance agents who sponsored the event think sliding cars convinces people they need coverage.