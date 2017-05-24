Remembering The Victims Of The Manchester Arena Attack

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

We're starting to learn about some of the 22 people killed in Monday's terror attack in Britain. It happened at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Many children and teenagers were at the show.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The youngest victim identified so far is 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos. She was at the concert with her mom and sister who were injured. Her head teacher, Chris Upton, spoke at her school this morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHRIS UPTON: Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone. And her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.

CORNISH: Another victim - 15-year-old Olivia Campbell. Her mother Charlotte went on the TV show "Good Morning Britain" the morning after the attack.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "GOOD MORNING BRITAIN")

CHARLOTTE CAMPBELL: If anybody sees Olivia, lend her your phone. She knows my number.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Well, we're showing a picture of Olivia now. If anybody in Manchester...

CORNISH: Very early this morning, Charlotte Campbell confirmed her daughter's death on Facebook. She wrote, RIP my darling precious, gorgeous girl, Olivia Campbell. Taken far, far too soon. Go sing with the angels and keep smiling.

SHAPIRO: Other victims were parents waiting to pick up their children, including Alison Howe, Lisa Lees and Marcin and Angelika Klis. A PR manager named Martyn Hett was also killed. He was 29.

Hett had appeared on a couple of British reality TV shows, including "Tattoo Fixers," where he got a tattoo dedicated to a character on "Coronation Street," Britain's longest running soap opera.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "TATTOO FIXERS")

MARTYN HETT: My name's Martyn. I'm 27, and I'm from Manchester. I absolutely adore "Coronation Street." It is literally my life. I know it's not the coolest thing in the world to have a passion for, but I just love it.

CORNISH: On a different show, Hett and his boyfriend Russell Hayward won a dinner party competition.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "COME DINE WITH ME")

HETT: I said I'm very loud and very confident and very self-assured, whereas Russell is, perhaps, not so much.

RUSSELL HAYWARD: Only because I don't have a chance to be because you're too loud all the time. Martyn does love to be center of the stage, but...

CORNISH: His partner Russell wrote today on Twitter, we got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive. He left this world exactly how he lived - center of attention.