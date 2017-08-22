Police In Denmark Demand Busker Go Home And Practice

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WONDERWALL")

OASIS: (Singing) Backbeat, the word is on the street that the fire in your heart is out.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's this understanding in karaoke, no matter how bad you are - I mean, sure, people may quietly cringe - but you're never kicked off stage. Well, karaoke rules don't extend to the streets of Denmark. A busker there was doing his version of "Wonderwall" from Oasis. Police made him go home. They said in a statement that he was loud, bad and noisy and, quote, "just because you can play "Wonderwall" does not mean that you should." It's MORNING EDITION.