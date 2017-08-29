© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

'Airistotle' Repeats As World Air Guitar Champion

Published August 29, 2017 at 5:24 AM CDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang with an update from the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL SURVIVE")

ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES: (Singing) No, no, not I. I will survive.

CHANG: Last week, we heard from reining air guitar champ Matt Burns, otherwise known as Airistotle (ph). The 27-year-old New Yorker was just in Finland to defend his title. Airistotle thrashed out a punk version of "I Will Survive." The performance earned him stellar marks. And he did more than survive. He won again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World