Canadian Man Sues Low-Cost Sunwing Airlines Over Beverage Service

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The comedian Louis C.K. has mocked airline passengers who complain about things like slow Wi-Fi and bad food as he reminds us...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LOUIS C.K.: You're sitting in a chair in the sky.

(LAUGHTER)

He's going to love Daniel Macduff. The Canadian man has sued Sunwing Airlines because the champagne service on his flight to Cuba was actually sparkling wine and not real champagne. The airline is arguing champagne service meant a certain class of service, not what beverage was in your glass.